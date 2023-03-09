City investigating after two dogs attacked in south Windsor

City of Windsor by-law enforcement officers are investigating a vicious dog attack in south Windsor.

It happened on Monday, March 6, around 1 p.m., on Longfellow Avenue near Villa Maria Boulevard North, in a neighbourhood situated between St. Clair College and the Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

Luke Peeling tells AM800 News the attack happened as he was walking his two pugs, 2-year-old Eddy and 10-year-old Roxy, along with a neighbours dog named Waffles.

He says he was almost home when a large dog came out of nowhere and attacked Eddy, forcing him to fight off the dog.

"It was a fair amount of time that I was wrestling with it until I was able to get Eddy out his jaws," says Peeling. "I put Eddy down on the grass, at which point I thought he was already dead. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw it relaunch at my other pug called Roxy. At that point I had to get up and reengage with it again."

A 2-year-old pug named Eddy suffered a fractured jaw and bite marks after being attacked by another dog on Longfellow Avenue in Windsor on March 6, 2023 (Photo by Luke Peeling)

While he wasn't bit as he fought to get the dog away from his animals, Peeling says both of the pugs suffered a variety of injuries.

"The smaller pug, Eddy, he has a fractured jaw and a nasty gash right on his neck, his jugular area. Roxy has a 5-inch puncture bite on her back and neck, it had to be sewn up and cleaned. She got the most of the damage," he says.

Peeling says both dogs had to have emergency surgery Monday afternoon to save them, resulting in a veterinarian bill of $2,000 to $2,500.

A picture of a dog that is alleged to have attacked two other dogs on Longfellow Avenue in Windsor. The image was posted in the South Windsor Group on Facebook (Image posted by Pam Vermey)

Peeling says the attacking dog had no leash, no collar and no one was with it.

"It was like a Bully breed, maybe a Pitbull maybe crossed with a Bully. It was black and it was set to kill something, that was what it was there for. It wasn't a friendly interaction, it was there to kill whatever it could get its hands on," he adds.

An unidentified neighbour was able to get a picture of the suspect dog and the photo was shared in a group on Facebook.

City by-law enforcement officers are investigating the attack and trying to locate the dog in question.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 3-1-1 and ask for the City of Windsor's by-law enforcement department.