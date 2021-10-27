City investing $2-million in trails and parks in Windsor

The City of Windsor has announced over $2-million in improvements to multi-use trails and other upgrades to parks.

Construction of new or replacement multi-use trails in seven parks across five wards began earlier this autumn and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30.

The upgrades include new benches, garbage and recycling silos, and over 200 new trees and plants.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says this is adding over seven kilometers of multi-use trails, which is what people are asking for.

"So whether if you're at Blue Heron, whether you're at Maguire Park, whether you're at Central Park in South Windsor, you're going to see big improvements happening. This is the first of many improvements," he says. "We've added over 40 kilometers to our trail and cycling network in the last three years alone. So people are seeing the difference and we're going to continue to expand that system because that's what people expect and that's what people deserve."

The latest improvements to bike-friendly trails and other parks amenities are part of Council's $1.6-billion commitment over 10 years to fund capital projects that promote healthy, active and livable neighbourhoods that raise the quality of life for residents.

Dilkens says this just adds to quality of life.

"It's not just the trail system, it's the planting of tress and shrubs, over 200 tress will be planted along this trail system alone. So these are big improvements," he adds.

The upgrades are taking place in:

Ward 1:

Central Park

- 1.6 kilometres of new, three-metre-wide multi-use asphalt trail

-New trees, benches and recycling and garbage disposals

Total value: $660,000

Ward 7:

East Riverside Park (with Blue Heron Lake)

- 1.8 kilometres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail around Blue Heron replacing the old trail

- Pedestrian bridge refurbishment

Little River Corridor (with Aspen Lake)

- 1.4 kilometres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail around Aspen Lake to replacing the old trail

- 500 metres of additional three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail along Florence Ave.

Total value for both parks: $678,000

Ward 8:

Meadowbrook Park

- 500 metres of three-metre-wide asphalt multi-use trail to replace the old trail

- New trees, benches and garbage/recycling silos

- Total value: $180,000

Ward 9:

Calderwood Park

- 400 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use asphalt trail to replace the old pathway

- New trees, benches and garbage/recycle silos

- New solar lights

Total value: $130,000, including ward funds

Patrick Maguire

- 450 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use trail to replace the old pathway

- New trees, benches and garbage/recycling silos

- Total value: $185,000

Ward 10:

Bellewood Park

- 600 metres of three-metre-wide multi-use trail to replace the old pathway

- New trees, benches and garbage/recycle silos

Total value: $265,000

With files from Rob Hindi