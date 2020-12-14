City Issues Four Charges Under Reopening Ontario Act

The City of Windsor has released its results from week three of the proactive bylaw enforcement blitz.

The city says bylaw enforcement officers conducted 126 COVID-19 checks along with 40 complaints relayed through 311.

A total of four charges were laid.

One charge is for no mask and three were for no safety plan.

The city began its proactive enforcement blitz on November 23 to ensure businesses had COVID-19 safety plans in place with signage evident and that they and patrons were ensuring physical distancing and mask usage.

22 charges were laid in week two of the enforcement blitz while and 23 charges were laid in week one.