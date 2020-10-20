City Launches Holiday Lighting Pilot Program

Despite the cancellation of Bright Lights, Windsor city council still wants to see the city lit up this holiday season.

Council has approved a pilot project for its nine city business improvement associations that allows BIAs a chance to apply for funding for holiday lighting.

Councillor Fred Francis says each BIA can apply for up to $20,000 and the program supports the installation of holiday lighting across business facades.

"Instead of having a matching program, make the $20,000 available to each of the city's BIAs, have them submit a plan, have administration verify those plans, see what's reasonable, what's doable and unlock that $20,000 for each BIA if it passes administrations confirmation," says Francis.

He is hoping the BIAs take advantage of the program.

"In my experience when the city offers funding people are usually eager to try and tap into that funding," says Francis. "So we understand 2020 is a very difficult year," he adds. "I think people understand why Bright Lights as we know it was cancelled for this year and anything we can do to spread that holiday cheer across the city, it's not going to be what we're used to but it's something and I think people will appreciate it in a year where it's been very abnormal to say the least."

$180,000 has been allocated towards the program.

As heard on AM800 news on Friday, the city cancelled this year's Bright Lights festival at Jackson Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said the decision was made after consultation with local public health officials.