City Launches Online Resources Showing 'Painful Part of Canada's History'

The City of Windsor marked Canada Day by acknowledging Indigenous Peoples who are grieving across the nation.

Indigenous Peoples are just one day removed from the discovery of 182 more unmarked graves near a Residential School in Cranbrook, B.C. — and a month removed from the discovery of 215 childrens' bodies near a school in Kamloops, B.C.

City hall will be lit up orange on Canada Day instead of the traditional red and white.

"To represent our 215 children that were found in Kamloops, B.C. and there will be more," says Theresa Sims, who sang a song of friendship during a virtual event Thursday.

Sims is Upper Mohawk - Turtle Clan and is the Indigenous Culture and Language Specialist and Elder for Windsor's Ska:na Family Learning Centre.

The city has launched online resources for the community to better understand the history of residential schools.

Sims says truth and reconciliation is the goal and she encourages everyone to use those resources to understand a painful part of the national story.

"An open heart and an open mind to work together as one heart and one mind is the role and responsibility we've taken today," she added.

Last month, 751 unmarked graves were also discovered near the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan.

Online resources can be found at www.citywindsor.ca.