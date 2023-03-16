City launches recruitment campaign for early childhood educators

The City of Windsor is looking to recruit early childhood educators.

The city has launched its 'Windsor Essex Registered Early Childhood Educators Recruitment and Retention Campaign.'

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the campaign is being driven by the city's Children's Services Department.

"You'll see commercials and you'll see different advertisements and it's all about trying to recruit individuals who are considering a career in ECEs, those who haven't considered a career but maybe good at the job," says Dilkens. "We're trying to get people in because we need about 8,500 people overall in the province of Ontario immediately."

He says there is a big demand for daycare in the region.

"It connects directed with economic development and all the work that we're doing whether it's the battery factory or anything else that we're doing to try and build jobs in the community," he says. "We need to make sure that this part of the system is functioning really well because it means will help have the talent to fill the jobs that are in demand."

Dilkens adds there are great programs being offered at St. Clair College and elsewhere.

"We need talented good people, people who are good with kids to help fill these jobs because they're so important to all of the other work we're doing in the city," says Dilkens.

The campaign officially launched Thursday morning at Connections Early Years Family Centre on Giles Blvd E.

According to the city, the initiative is being funded by the Ministry of Education through the Canada-Ontario Early Childhood Workforce Agreement, a Provincial and Federal collaborative initiative which seeks to sustain, enhance, grow and attract staff into the child care and early years' workforce.

The Canada Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) has reduced daily childcare costs by 25% in 2022, with an additional 37% reduction in January 2023.

The city says due to these changes the province has said there is an immediate need for 8,500 ECEs and an overall need of approximately 15,000 by 2026.