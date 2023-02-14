City launching residential rental licensing study in two parts of Windsor

The city is launching a new residential rental licensing pilot study aimed at improving safety in rental properties across two sections of Windsor.

Council passed a by-law for the two-year pilot study during Monday's meeting.

Under the new by-law, owners of properties in wards 1 and 2 that contain four or fewer units are now required to secure a residential rental licence for each rented unit.

As part of the requirements to secure a licence, property owners must complete a licence application form, confirm ownership and show proper insurance, provide a local contact for the unit, and show that the unit meets legislated requirements, including Building Code, Fire Code, and Electrical Safety Standards.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante raised the issue of licensing rental properties in 2019 following complaints around the condition of residential rental properties near the University of Windsor and St. Clair College.

Craig Robertson, Deputy Licensing Commissioner, says their approach will to be to address any complaints that come through 311 or to their office, and they will investigate if it's a rental that needs a licence.

"From there the applicant would be required to come into our office and receive information from our licensing staff. Once they've made application, our building and fire departments would go out to do the inspection and inform landlords of the requirements under the various codes they enforce," he says.

Robertson calls this a significant licensing program that's been implemented give the number potential rental units that could be impacted in wards 1 and 2.

"It's been a little difficult to determine but we have had some tools that administration has looked at to get an estimate, but we're looking at around 4,000 homes between wards 1 and 2," he adds.

Licence applications will be due by May 31, 2023.

By-law Enforcement staff will focus on education and outreach prior to the application deadline and officers will then shift their activities to enforcement efforts focused on unlicensed properties starting June 1, 2023.

Residents who wish to report a suspected rental housing unit should do so by contacting 311.

Additional information and links to application forms and supporting documents are available on the City's website at CityW.ca/RRL