City Lays 23 COVID-19 Related Charges

City of Windsor bylaw enforcement officers have handed out 23 charges under the COVID-19 Reopening Ontario Act.

Officers conducted 95 proactive checks along with 21 complaints received from 311 as part of the city's recent enforcement blitz.

Of the 23 charges laid, 11 were for no masks, 10 for no safety plan, one for no signage, and one for failure to observe physical distancing. Fines levied were for $880.

A release from the city says under the Reopening Ontario Act, businesses must prepare and make available a safety plan describing the measures and procedures that have been or will be implemented to reduce the transmission risk of COVID-19.