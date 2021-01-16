City Libraries Reducing Hours Due to State of Emergency

The province-wide state of emergency has the Windsor Public Library making some changes.

Contactless, curbside pick-up for items will continue, but hours for branches are being reduced.

All branches will be open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays will be 9am to 5pm while Sunday hours are being suspended.

According to a release, all items being returned are quarantined for a 72-hours before being checked in and returned to the shelf.

Residents are also being reminded all library resources are available online 24/7 at windsorpubliclibrary.com.