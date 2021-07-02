City Libraries Set to Reopen Monday

With Ontario entering Step 2 of the provincial Reopening Plan Wednesday, city libraries are gearing up to welcome residents back for in-person service.

CEO Kitty Pope says all branches will open their doors July 5 with reduced capacity limits.

She says staff are excited to get back to work as well.

"Oh my gosh, the staff are so excited that after 16 months we finally get to welcome our customers back into the library," she says. "We have been waiting for this for quite a while. So it's a big deal for us."

Pope says all city library branches will be reopening.

"We are under restricted numbers," says Pope. "So we can't pack the place obviously, but access to computers, to the collections, all the services that our customers have come to rely on will be available."

She adds it's time to turn the page on the pandemic.

"For those die hard library customers, they have been very patient as we did curbside, but they, I know, love to be able to walk in the library, browse the shelves," she says. "I think there are a lot of our customers who've been waiting for this day."

Pope says curbside pick up will be suspended after Monday's reopening.

In-person service has not been offered since March 2020.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi