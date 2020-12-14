City Libraries to Reopen Tuesday with Limitations

Windsor Public Library branches are reopening Tuesday with a number of limitations in place.

With Windsor-Essex heading into lockdown Monday, branches were closed to allow staff to get provincial COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Director of Corporate Services Chris Woodrow says libraries will be open for curbside delivery and pick-up and patrons will only be able to access computers and photocopiers.

He says these are similar to the restrictions in place in the summer.

"Customers will be able to come into branches to pick up the materials they have reserved. Our occupancy limits will obviously be less than they have been, but there will no browsing of materials, no walking around the library."

Woodrow says library officials have been working with the local health unit to determine the best course of action.

"It was our decision, in conjunction with the health unit, that it probably would be best if customers just came in, picked up their materials and left as we're pretty much approaching winter now and the weather outside isn't great."

He says if you prefer not to come into a branch, there are plenty of online services available.

"We have all kinds of activities online through our website. You can order materials that way, you can access movies, TV shows, e-books and all those kinds of services. It's certainly something that we encourage."

For more information or to check out the library's resources head to windsorpubliclibrary.com.