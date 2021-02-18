iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

City Library Branches Loosening Restrictions

AM800-NEWS-WINDSOR-PUBLIC-LIBRARY-BUILDING-MARCH2016

With Windsor-Essex now in the red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 Response Framework, local libraries are loosening up some restrictions.

According to a release from the Windsor Public Library, all branches have resumed contactless, curbside pickup and drop off services and beginning Thursday, February 18 computer and internet access will be available on a first come first served basis.

While no appointments are necessary, customers should expect to wait as there are building capacity limits in place due to COVID-19.

Hours of operation will remain scaled back until the end of February with branches open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE