City Library Branches Loosening Restrictions

With Windsor-Essex now in the red zone of Ontario's COVID-19 Response Framework, local libraries are loosening up some restrictions.

According to a release from the Windsor Public Library, all branches have resumed contactless, curbside pickup and drop off services and beginning Thursday, February 18 computer and internet access will be available on a first come first served basis.

While no appointments are necessary, customers should expect to wait as there are building capacity limits in place due to COVID-19.

Hours of operation will remain scaled back until the end of February with branches open Monday through Thursday from 10am to 6pm and Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5pm.