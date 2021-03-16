City Looking for Feedback on Fontainbleau Park Splash Pad Project

Windsor's Fontainebleau Park is getting a new splash pad and the city is looking for some feedback from residents.

It's all part of a $17.5-million investment to upgrade parks and recreation infrastructure across the city.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak is contributing $200,000 of his ward funds toward building the $400,000 splash pad which is expected to open in the summer of 2022.

Kaschak says funds were shifted around the make the project happen sooner.

"I was able to corral the ward funds, but to move money down from from future years," says Kaschak. "I'm really happy with the mayor, the finance department and our parks department and my city council colleagues for allowing that to happen."

He says he pledged to get the project done when he was elected.

"There were a couple things that I always felt were missing at that park," he says. "A water feature, I always thought, was number one. There's no water feature in Ward 8 anywhere. So to out some type of amenity that has water, splash pads are very popular with families and kids right now."

Kaschak says he'd like to see a community centre built as well, but that'll have to be done in the future.

"Community centres are a tough go right now because they're very expensive and all shut down because of COVID," says Kaschak. "I'm going to see if I can, potentially, get a partnership going with the Langlois school down the road and use their gym for a community centre. But my focus, really, when I realized that that was going to be a tough go was to go with the splash pad."

The city has launched an online survey to gather ideas for the project.