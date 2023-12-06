City looking for feedback on improvements at Derwent Park

The City of Windsor is looking for resident feedback on the concept design plan to host Windsor's first full-size cricket pitch at Derwent Park.

Officials have created a survey on the plan, and say that all public comments received through the process will be reviewed and considered during the development of the final design plan.

Derwent Park is located at 7911 Forest Glade Drive - near the Children's Safety Village.

City Council has committed $100,000 to undertake the design that would situate a cricket field within the park, while also improving and extending nearby multi-use trails.

Officials say there are approximately 11 acres of recreational greenspace between Forest Glade Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway running along the east side of Lauzon Parkway.

Wadah Al-Yassiri, Manager of Parks Development, says there's a couple of cricket pitches in Windsor right now but the one at Derwent would be the first full-size.

He says it's a growing sport in Canada.

"It's very popular back in England, New Zealand and India, but definitely gaining more and more interest and momentum in Canada," Al-Yassiri continued. "We listened to the public, user groups, and what they want, of course subject to council and mayor direction and that's why we are where we are today."

Al-Yassiri says they'll take all of the feedback into consideration to finalize the masterplan and design for the park.

"And then we will put a construction document and plans in place, tender it out, and then we put the construction in action," he said.

He says the goal is to get some of the construction work started next year, but it's subject to how much money is allocated during budget deliberations.

"If we have the money allocated for, and the approval from council, we will definitely move forward with the construction document and then move to the construction stage right after that. Whether next year, or by the following year, everything will be complete but that's all hinging on council approval and budget availability."

During the consultation phase, Al-Yassiri says they had good feedback from the public so he's expecting interest to be high for the survey as well.

The survey is available online until January 12.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi