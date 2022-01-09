City looking for feedback on Main Streets Community Improvement Plan expansion

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback on its Main Streets Community Improvement Plan.

The grant program has been in place since 2018 with a goal of encouraging business owners to make improvements to buildings and storefronts along traditional main streets.

According to a release, the program has been popular with businesses in Windsor's various Business Improvement Areas such as Old Riverside, Pillette Village, Ford City, Wyandotte Town Centre and Ottawa Street.

The city is now looking to expand to the program and would like to hear from the business community.

An online survey has been launched and two virtual public information sessions are planned for January 12 at 3pm and 6pm.

More information can be found on the city's website.