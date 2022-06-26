City looking for feedback on new dog parks

The City of Windsor is looking for public feedback from the community on two new dog parks.

Earlier this month two off-leash parks were green-lit in the south and east ends of Windsor.

Council approved the expansion motion to start the process of parks in Elizabeth Kishkon Park and Oakwood Park.

Executive Director of Parks and Facilities, James Chacko says he expects feedback to be positive.

"We certainly had a lot of requests for dog parks over the last number of years, especially within these two areas of the city so we certainly do expect to hear from a number of residents and we expect the overall response to be positive and in support of this."

Chacko says this is a chance for residents to let the city know what they want in these parks.

"The dog park policy lays out what should be found within a park and this is our way of getting additional public feedback to see if there are things that we didn't think of as part of the initial dog park policy that they would like to see or even their way of adjusting some subtle tweaks of the design."

He says the public feedback will help form the final designs for the parks.

"It's just simply taking into the design, the public's feedback and tweak the amenities to serve and follow the consultations and the results that we get."

$880,000 has been earmarked in the capital budget for the parks.

The parks are set to be ready in summer 2022.

Links to the surveys to submit feedback can be found on the City of Windsor website.

The surveys will be open until Saturday, July 16.

With files from Rob Hindi