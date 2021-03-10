City Looking for Feedback on Traffic Calming Policy

Windsor is looking for public feedback on traffic calming throughout the city.

With a goal of improving safety on city streets, the Transportation Planning Department is looking at changes to the current traffic calming policy.

A number of changes are being considered including new methods for determining and prioritizing different types of roadways and a proposed expedited temporary traffic calming program.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city's transportation policies page for information on the current policy and new options being considered.

Feedback can be sent in via phone at 519-255-6100 ext. 6188 or by email at lash@citywindsor.ca — the deadline is March 15.

City administration will use the input as it works to update the policy.