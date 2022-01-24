City looking for public feedback on council wages

The City of Windsor is looking for feedback from the community on what the mayor and council make each year.

The Council Compensation Review Committee is hosting two virtual input sessions this week.

Three members of the community are overseeing the review — that's University of Windsor vice president Vincent Georgie, Green Shield vice president of human resources Mila Lucio and local researcher Frazier Fathers.

Raises are not common for council with the last three taking place in 1991, 2005 and 2019, but policy states a review must take place every term of council.

Mayor Drew Dilkens earned nearly $199,000 in 2019 while councillors brought in just under $46,000.

Public input sessions are scheduled for noon Monday and 5pm Thursday.

Those looking to take part are asked to email wfoot@citywindsor.ca for more information.

