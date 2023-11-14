City looking for volunteers to serve as Snow Angels

The City of Windsor is looking for some snow angels.

The Snow Angels program needs volunteers to help people who aren't able to get outside and clear their steps and walkways when wintry weather leaves snow on the ground.

The Snow Angels volunteer snow removal program matches volunteer snow shovellers from the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in Windsor.

Not only is snow on walkways and stairs a potential hazard to those with limited mobility, but it can also make it difficult for service providers like police, fire and ambulance; mail carriers; and meter readers to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older, which means the program is a great way for high school students to help others in our community and round out their 40-hour community involvement requirement at the same time.

Registered volunteers will also be entered into a draw to win a tablet or one of two $50 Recreation Gift Cards which can be used towards community centre programs, facility rentals and swimming.

To register as a volunteer, call 311 or use 311 Online and select "Snow Angels Volunteer Registration" to complete an online application. Program details are also available on the Snow Angels web page.