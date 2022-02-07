City looking into exhibit to honour music industry legend Rosalie Trombley

There's a call for an exhibit to honour music industry pioneer Rosalie Trombley who passed away last year.

The city's Community Public Art Advisory Committee is investigating erecting a sculpture, but councillor Gary Kaschak believes there's an opportunity to do something more significant in the form of an exhibit at the Chimczuk Museum of Art Gallery of Windsor.

He says he's envisioning a grand opening celebration as well.

"The sculpture that the committee put forward was a noble idea, without a doubt, but I think the influence that Rosalie Trombley had on our city deserves more, more of a presentation and more of a celebration of her life," Kaschak said.

Kaschak says Trombley had a worldwide influence.

"She helped launch the careers of many famous people, as we know, like Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, The Guess Who, etc. So I think that we should do some type of a music theme of how important Windsor and The Big 8 was back in the day, obviously, with Rosalie's influence."

He says there's a lot of potential as Trombley was loved by all.

"Let's see if we can even get some of these musicians whose careers were influenced by Rosalie's decisions to come in and maybe take part in part of that," Kaschak continued. "Make it a real Windsor tourist event and a real good recognition for what I call a Windsor musical icon."

City administration and the Community Public Art Advisory Committee will now put together a report on possibilities for an exhibit.

Trombley, known as 'the girl with the golden ear,' launched the careers of many rock bands and musicians as music director of CKLW The Big 8.

The pioneer in Canadian radio broadcasting passed in November 2021 at the age of 82.