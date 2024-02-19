City looking to add more red light cameras

A Windsor city councillor is in favour of adding 10 more red light cameras in the city.

Gary Kaschak says he supports a recommendation from administration to add more cameras.

City staff will update council next Monday, February 26 on the red light camera program.

According to the report, roughly 6,100 red light camera tickets were issued in 2023 compared to 5,300 in 2022.

The city also saw a revenue increase.

In 2023, the city's net revenue was just over $1-million while in 2022 it was close to $609,000.

Kaschak says the report from administration is much anticipated.

"It's nice to see confirmation in the report that the red light cameras have been effective," says Kaschak. "2022, $600,000 in profit and over $1-million in 2023 so it shows that the decision of council to enact these cameras was a good one and I like administration's recommendation to add 10 more upcoming."

He believes there are more intersection in the city that need red light cameras.

"A lot of intersections come to mind that they're not there already," he says. "In my ward Tecumseh Road and Lauzon Parkway a very very busy, dangerous intersection, Tecumseh Road at Jefferson. Further down Tecumseh Road at Walker Road and Ouellette, Dougall and Cabana places like that so they're very, you do kind of tend to see people run right lights in those areas."

Kaschak feels the program is making a difference.

"We're hoping to get a little more exposure and like it says in the report, there's a way some people can actually drive around right not and not hit a red light camera but when you add 10 more at key intersections you're going to get a lot more coverage with potential more effectiveness," says Kaschak.

There are currently 10 red light cameras in the city.

Some of the intersections where the cameras are at include, Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue, University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue, Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West and Howard Avenue at EC Row Eastbound Off Ramp.

Drivers will receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light at one of the 10 intersections.

If council approves administration's request, city officials would work with Windsor police and look at current collision data.

The city would also look at installation limitations from the vendor.

There are 296 signalized intersections in Windsor.