City Losing Millions in Tunnel Revenue

The City of Windsor is losing millions of dollars in revenue from the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says traffic is down about 90 per cent because of a ban on non-essential travel into the U.S. due to COVID-19.

Because profits have dropped off, the city is lobbying the provincial government for financial assistance to help with shortfalls to avoid having to go to tax payers.

Applications for the provincial funding are due the first week of November.