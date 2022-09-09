City man charged after 13 hour standoff

Windsor police have charged a 66-year-old city man after a 13 hour standoff in east Windsor.

Police say the man has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

As AM800 news reported, officers were called to a home Thursday morning around 10am in the 4300 block of Wyandotte Street East for a dispute between a complainant and the man.

According to police, the man lives at the home and was holding a knife and making threats.

Police say they set up a perimeter around the home after the man went back inside with the knife.

The Emergency Services Unit along with a negotiator and Command Bus were called to the scene to assist.

Police say contact was made with the man but he refused to leave the home.

Around 11pm, the man exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation continues.