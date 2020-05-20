iHeartRadio
City Man Charged with Sexual Assault

Windsor police have charged a 48-year-old city man with sexual assault.

On Sunday around 10 a.m. officers responded to an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue near University Avenue for a report of a sexual assault that had just taken place.

According to police, officers spoke to a woman who said she was a victim of a sexual assault, she was then taken to the hospital for a medical assessment.

Chad Clark is charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

 

 

