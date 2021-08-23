City Mandates Vaccines for Municipal Employees

Municipal employees in Windsor will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement in a tweet, saying city council has directed administration to craft a mandatory workplace vaccination policy for all city employees by September 7.

For those who are unvaccinated, bi-weekly testing will be required.

Windsor City Hall (AM800 file photo)

Council also directed administration to work with Windsor Police and ENWIN to extend the policy to employees of city boards, committees and agencies.

"Administration will go back, they will look at what the federal government has mandated, what the Province of Ontario has mandated, what all of the banks have mandated, what the City of Toronto is now mandating at the end of October and figure out when we can implement this at the City of Windsor to try and drive vaccinations forward in our community," Dilkens said.

Dilkens says this is the next step in the community’s fight against COVID-19, adding council has asked administration to present the policy by September 7.

"Recognizing that it will not be ready to implement on September 7, but that we will have the framework for what this policy will look like and how staff will have to report in their vaccinations, or undertake the mandatory testing.".

He believes there will be some challenges and obstacles.

"With everything with COVID, there are always those who are on the other side and have a different opinion and I would expect that there will be some of our union partners and others who feel that this an over reach," Dilkens said.

Dilkens says that residents accessing services at City Hall need to have confidence they are interacting with staff who are fully vaccinated and employees returning to the workplace need to know that all steps have been taken to safeguard their health and safety.

Last week, the City of Toronto announced, all city employees must be vaccinated by the end of October.

The federal government also announced it will soon require all public servants be vaccinated, a mandate that will also be implemented by Crown corporations and other federally regulated businesses in the coming weeks.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi