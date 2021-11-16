City marching toward a 'vaccinate or terminate' situation says mayor

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city will revisit its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff members in 13 weeks.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says at that time, the city may have to look at termination for staff members who are non-compliant with the vaccination policy.

On Monday, the city announced that 91 per cent of staff confirmed their vaccination status ahead of the Nov. 15 deadline.

Dilkens says roughly 250 employees have not declared their proof of vaccination and have been placed on an unpaid leave of absence.

He says the city's policy today is to vaccinate or go on an unpaid leave.

"I would suggest that those who are sitting on the sidelines and work for the city, that we are marching pretty quickly towards a vaccinate or terminate situation," says Dilkens. "I hope the staff, the 250 that are on unpaid leave today that they look at this, and they recognize that we will have to take other action when we get to that 13 week period and it could be termination at that point."

Dilkens says there will be some challenges at Huron Lodge and Transit Windsor.

He says there are about 25 staff members who work in transit's garage that have not shared their proof of vaccination.

Dilkens says there are also some Transit Windsor drivers who have not provided their vaccination status.

Transit Windsor plans to move from its current full service to an enhanced Saturday service model effective Nov. 21.

The mayor is once again asking city staff members to "do the right thing and get vaccinated."

"Let's get over the hump here so we can get our services back going and all of us, I think, we just want to get life back to normal and vaccination is the pathway to make that happen," says Dilkens.