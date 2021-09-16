City mayor feels more people will get vaccinated once vaccine certification program starts

Windsor's mayor believes more people will get vaccinate once the province's vaccine certification program goes into effect next week.

"I think as we get closer to the date and people start trying to get in and they can't get in because they're not vaccinated, that will drive some of those who are on the sidelines right now to go do what the majority of the population has done and what we've been asking folks to do, is get vaccinated so we can get through this global pandemic together," Drew Dilkens said.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the province has seen an uptick in vaccinations since the program was announced.

He feels some will get vaccinated instead of sitting on the sidelines.

Dilkens says residents will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter some city sites such as recreation and culture facilities.

"The province has prescribed these rules and we're just in the position to implement them and I get that it's going to be a tiny hassle at the beginning here until everyone gets use to it and until October 22 comes when the province actually has their vaccine passport which is the digital proof of vaccination."

Dilkens says vaccination rates need to increase.

"To the extent the province has implemented this and everyone has to comply, they've actually seen an uptick in the vaccination rates as a result of these announced mandates," he continued. "So it looks like it's having at least partially intended affect here which is great."

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, the province unveiled its guidelines for the vaccine certification program.

Starting next Wednesday, patrons will need to show proof of full vaccination and a piece of ID to enter settings that include restaurants, theatres and gyms.

The province said businesses and patrons who don't follow the rules could be fined and added enforcement officers are visiting businesses this week to discuss the system's requirements, which apply to patrons but not venue workers.