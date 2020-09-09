City Names New Executive Director for Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor will have a new executive director later this month.

The City of Windsor announced Tyson Cragg will step in for Pat Delmore, who announced his intention to retire back in May.

Cragg served as manager of operations and administration with the City of London since 2008.

According to a release, he's familiar with Windsor-Essex, having received his honours B.A. in Political Science from the University of Windsor.

Cragg also has a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Western Ontario and a French Immersion Certificate from George Brown College.

He will begin his new role Sept. 21 to provide some overlap with Delmore, who is set to retire in December.