City of London Declares State of Emergency

The City of London, Ont. has declared a State of Emergency.

According to a release, after careful deliberation and monitoring the increasing impacts of COVID-19, Acting Mayor Jesse Helmer made the decision in conjunction with, and the full support of Mayor Ed Holder who remains in self-isolation until March 31, 2020.

“Recognizing we are in extraordinary times, we need to ensure we have access to any and all resources that may be available to us," said Helmer. "We are making this declaration to reinforce with residents the urgency of this situation and the continued threat that COVID-19 poses to London. We implore each and every Londoner to exercise precautions and take every measure possible to help slow the spread of this virus."

Emergency services including London Police Services, London Fire Department and Middlesex-London Paramedic Services continue to operate. As well, the City will continue with minimal operations and essential services.

“This is the right call, at the right time,” added Mayor Ed Holder. “The Acting Mayor has my full and unequivocal support in signing this declaration. We’ve been fortunate in London that many have followed advice to avoid large gatherings, and maintain social distancing. At the same time, this is an emergency and we need to make sure that message is fully understood by all Londoners.”

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporing 11 total cases with six of them announced Friday.

Precautionary measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 include: