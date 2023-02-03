City of Windsor 2023 interim tax bills in the mail

The City of Windsor 2023 Interim property tax bills have been mailed.

Officials say if you haven't received your tax bill by February 3, 2023, or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, you should call 311 or contact propertytax@citywindsor.ca by email.

Consistent with prior years, the Interim billing amount is approved at 50% of the property taxes paid in 2022. Changes resulting from Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) assessment updates are reflected on the tax bill. An adjustment on the tax bill titled "2023 Interim Tax Cap Adjustment" reflects any adjustment necessary to meet the 50% limitation.

Changes resulting from the Final 2023 Municipal/Education Tax Rates will be reflected on the Final 2023 tax bill, which is mailed in June.

Due dates for regular tax payments are February 15, March 15, and April 19, 2023.

The City also offers three convenient pre-authorized payment plans:

- Installment Date Plan: February 15, March 15, and April 19, 2023

- Mid-Month Plan: February 15, March 15, April 17, May 15 and June 15, 2023

- End-of-Month Plan: February 28, March 31, April 28, May 31 and June 30, 2023

Enrollment in a PAP can be completed at any time prior to a withdrawal date, and forms are available on the City website.

Officials say tax payments are also accepted through a variety of methods:

- At an approved bank, credit union or trust company

- By telephone or online banking

- By mail (cheques only)

- With your mortgage payments at your financial institution

- At the 350 City Hall Square West drop-off box - 1st floor (cheques only) - subject to facility closures

If your property taxes are paid by a mortgage or financial institution, you will receive a tax bill for your records and no other action is required.

Property owners who are having trouble keeping up with their property tax payments are encouraged to seek lower-cost financing alternatives, which are available through local financial institutions.

Assistance through the City for property taxes is also provided by way of the following programs:

- Tax Repayment Program: available to all property owners

- Tax Relief Program: available to single-family residential property owners that meet the eligibility criteria (application deadline: February 28, 2023)

Officials say failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt property owners from paying their taxes.

Penalties and interest, which can add up to 15% of the taxes on an annual basis, will be added for late payments.