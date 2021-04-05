City of Windsor Accepting Applications for Firefighters

The City of Windsor is recruiting firefighters.

According to the release, applicants must be 18 years old and legally entitled to work in Canada with a high school diploma or equivalency.

Applicants also need to provide a driver's abstract and a valid Class D drivers licence with a Z endorsement.

The city says the application period has already opened and will run through April 6 at 4:30 p.m.

According to the release, the city will only be accepting submissions online.

The application can be found on the City of Windsor's website.