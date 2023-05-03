City of Windsor again offering Spay/Neuter voucher program for cats

The City of Windsor has announced that they are once again offering the Spay/Neuter Voucher Program for cats.

This year's $20,000 program was approved by City Council in the 2023 Operating Budget, and in an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats in the city, 260 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats.

Officials say the vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available starting on Wednesday, May 17, at 9:00 a.m.

Vouchers will only be released by calling 311, and requests received through email or the mobile app will not be accepted. No request will be accepted prior to 9:00 a.m. on May 17.

According to the city, vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families, and a declaration of income will be required.

A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned.

For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions, but in both cases, the applicant must be over the age of 18.

Vouchers are non-transferable and may be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic before Thursday, June 21.

The list of participating clinics will be provided upon successful application and successful cat voucher recipients must wait to book an appointment for spay/neuter services until they receive their voucher in the mail.

Officials note that vouchers are redeemable for $75 including HST, and applicants are responsible for discussing costs with the participating veterinary clinics as pricing may vary.

More details on the program as well as updates can be found here or by calling 311.