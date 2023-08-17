City of Windsor and community partners working to address encampments

The City of Windsor and a number of different community partners are actively engaged to try and develop strategies and solutions to the issue of homeless encampments in the city.

A small homeless encampment has set up on Howard Avenue, next to the Roundhouse Centre and city councillors in the area say they've been hearing about it from businesses and residents.

In July, a team made up of city staff, by-law enforcement, and social services removed a small encampment in Sandwich Town, where at least one person was staying.

Ward 9 city councillor Kieran McKenzie says this is extremely complex issue, along with being a dynamic and evolving legal environment.

He says the focus for too long has been on looking at different potential law enforcement solutions, which are extremely temporary in nature.

"Even if you're able to move people along, and it's questionable whether of not that's even a legal thing that can be done, it doesn't address the root causes. And oftentimes even if you're able to create a temporary solution the problem re-emerges very quickly even sometimes within a matter of hours," he said.

In terms of what he's been hearing from residents and business owners, McKenzie says it's safety and the perception of safety.

McKenzie says there have been concerns around both criminal activity happening, and humane concerns over people living in tough situations, communicated to him.

"Often times what I hear is just a general level of concern for the safety of everybody, including the people who are forced into situations where they're living rough," he continued. "It's obvious that that's not an ideal situation for the individual themselves, and folks are expressing their concerns on a number of different levels including that one."

McKenzie says locally they have people working hard on trying to come up with solutions, but it's going to require additional supports from senior levels of government to address these challenges.

"We're talking about housing, we're talking about mental health supports, supportive housing, and a range of other programs that address capital needs in terms of housing but also programming needs in terms of supports. So it's a multi-layered and complex problem that affects us all."

Meantime, Ward 1 city councillor Fred Francis says he's noticed the encampments popping up, along with having a number of residents reach out to him about them as well.

The City's Social Services agency and Windsor Police are aware of what's going on with regards to safety and security.

Francis says residents that live in the area have communicated to him that it's an unacceptable situation.

"They fear about the safety and security of having encampments in and around their yards because they don't know who's there or what they're doing. One of the reasons why I also think it's unacceptable is in talking to Social Services we have a number of shelter beds available for people that require shelter. If the help is there we should be able to provide it, and people should be able to accept it," he said.

Francis says Social Services will be sending teams to the encampments to check on the people who are there, and to communicate that those supports are available.

He says the onus is on elected officials, Social Services, police, by-law and anyone else who has a stake in this to ensure safety and security initiatives are at the forefront not just for the people in the encampments but also the residents in the neighbouring area.

"We have to ensure that people who need help are getting the help they need, you can't just turn a blind eye and ignore the fact that people need help, be it addiction assistance or be it mental health care. But you can't ignore what's happening because they aren't bothering anyone, it doesn't work that way. You can't break the law, you can't have encampments anywhere you want especially if there are shelters for you."

Francis knows that this can be a divisive issue, but says it's important to respect all view points to find a solution.

He says we have to have compassion and address the underlying issues, but also respect the concerns that residents have.

"That's why we have the SafePoint site, that's why we have mental health and addiction care centres. That's why we have these different programs and services to provide people that are going through issues the supports and help they need. But just to turn a blind eye and ignore the concerns of residents in the area, and say well you know it's a mental health issue or drug addiction issue or whatever the excuse of the day is, that's what I think a lot of people are getting tired of," Francis stated.

Both councillors agreed that the issue of homelessness is not a downtown issue, or even a south Windsor issue, it's a community wide challenge.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi