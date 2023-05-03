City of Windsor and downtown core partners kick off Wellness Wednesdays

Wednesday's in downtown Windsor will be busy during the lunch hour in the month of May.

The City of Windsor and Canadian Mental Health Association, along with supporters from Caesars Windsor, University of Windsor, St. Clair College, Windsor Police, Windsor Fire and Rescue, Windsor Public Library and the downtown financial banking institutions, kicked off the "Sole Focus" 2023 Wellness Wednesday initiative this week.

This is the 7th year that the City of Windsor has partnered with their partners to encourage employees to take a healthy fitness break during their workday.

Numbers have grown each year, and officials hope to welcome more partners than ever for 2023.

Kim Willis, director of Mental Health Promotion with the local CMHA branch, says programs like this are important and they're seeing an increasing number of workplaces put in place mental wellness programs.

"It's an important element to our overall wellness. So when you can incorporate some of those aspects you're helping not just your physical health but your mental health," she continued. "And we know increasingly workplaces have a lot of staff or individuals that have been impacted by a mental health challenge at any given time."

Willis says even just 20 to 30 minutes of physical exercise outdoors a day can have a big impact for people.

"I think there's so many benefits. You know, coming together, being able to take in the environment, get away from your devices and technology. And also we know that loneliness is a growing problem and in the US they're even calling it an epidemic."

She says anything we can do to increase human connection is really important.

Willis says it's all about balance when it comes to workplaces encouraging mental wellness for their employees, from online sessions to things as simple as just getting up for a walk from your desk a few times a day.

"Or different elements that the workplace could adopt. I know they do things like healthy eating challenges, it's really diverse what they're doing. But it's just good to see that people are conscious of it, and making an effort to include it as part of their overall wellness programs in the workplace," she said.

The one-kilometre walks will continue weekly, starting at Charles Clark Square, over the lunch hour each Wednesday throughout the month of May.