City of Windsor applies for funding for more traffic cameras

The City of Windsor alongside Windsor Police are looking to receive funding for more traffic cameras throughout the city.

They are applying for $200,000 grant to expand the traffic camera system across the city.

The funding application is now the fourth phase of the Ontario Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Grant program.

Currently throughout the city there are approximately 60 cameras already in use, and 130 total installed that are waiting to be hooked up, and these are used by the city and police to monitor traffic, and to help aid in police investigations.

If the application is approved and Windsor receives the funding, approximately 20-30 more cameras will be installed, and they will be expanded along Wyandotte Street East and added to certain intersections in the Ottawa, Erie, and Sandwich Business Improvement Association's.

Shawna Boakes, Executive Director Of Operations with the City of Windsor, says the cameras are very beneficial for the city.

"We have more coverage on the roadways. We're able to view the video and monitor traffic a little bit better. We can use it to make corrections to signal timing, we can also use it to analyze incidents that happen out on our roadways."

She says putting the cameras in the BIA's are helpful to monitor as they grow larger.

"Some of our BIA's are very heavy trafficked, very heavily utilized, so having the video in that area allows for a lot better reaction time, especially on the traffic side."

Boakes says the CCTV's help police during investigations and during accidents.

"We do have video recordings in the Traffic Operation Centre and Windsor Police when they have case numbers, and when they have active cases they are able to obtain copies of the previous videos," she says. "So when an incident occurs out on the road, let's say there's a major accident on the roadway, they have the ability to monitor the system live so they know exactly what to send out whether there's an ambulance needed, whether there's a fire services, or police services, so they can analyze the situation live."

The city will know by the fall if they have been approved to receive the funding.

If the funding is approved, the cameras would be installed and running by spring or summer of 2024.