City of Windsor asking residents to have their say on food and organic waste

Windsor-Essex residents can have their say on a food and organic waste program.

More than 40 per cent of what locals put in the garbage is food waste according to a release, and rotting food in landfills produce methane, a greenhouse gas even more potent than carbon dioxide.

Officials believe we can do better, and to that end the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority in partnership with the City of Windsor and the County of Essex is preparing a food and organic waste diversion program that will be implemented by 2025.

They want locals to help them get the best program possible for the area by contributing to the planning process through completing a survey.

The survey will be open until May 31.