City of Windsor Cancels Afterschool Programs

The City of Windsor has cancelled after school programs.

According to a release, the move comes after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit ordered elementary and secondary students to shift to online learning Monday due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Officials are reaching out to affected parents directly and say they'll continue to monitor the situation.

The release goes on to apologize for the inconvenience, but the action is needed to coordinate efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

An updated list of city services effected by COVID-19 is posted at www.citywindsor.ca.