City of Windsor CAO leaving less than a year after being hired

The chief administrative officer for the City of Windsor is leaving less than a year after being hired.

A release from the City says Jason Reynar is departing his role as CAO effective Friday, April 1, 2022.

"It has been my honour and privilege to serve the residents of this community," said outgoing CAO Jason Reynar. "I am very proud of the hard work and resiliency City staff have demonstrated over this last year."

Reynar took the job as CAO on April 6, 2021, replacing the retiring Onorio Colucci.

"This past year has presented many challenges," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Under Jason’s leadership, administration rose to meet those challenges with professionalism and dedication. I wish Jason nothing but the best for his future endeavors."

"There’s no shortage of talent at City Hall," continued Dilkens. "CLT is well placed to govern their individual departments and I’m thrilled to report that O.C. will come back to lend a hand over the next few months."

Over the next several months, individual members of the Corporate Leadership Team (CLT) will step into the role in a temporary basis, and Colucci will return to City Hall, also in an acting capacity.

A formal recruitment will begin in due course.