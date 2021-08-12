City of Windsor Considering a Policy for Vaccinated Employees

The City of Windsor is looking at a return-to-work policy when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations involving city employees.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that they're looking at what it would take to provide a pathway for those who are fully vaccinated to come back to work, and those who aren't might have to get testing.

Dilkens says they're looking at the mechanics of what's being done at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"It's a little more complex in a city system because you have 2,500 employees who are spread through different facilities," he says. "Someone has to manage the flow of information based on those who are vaccinated and track records."

Dilkens says they're also looking at the legalities of tracking the flow of information and vaccination records.

"We would certainly want to take a leadership role, to the extent that helps other businesses say 'you know what? The city is doing it, the hospital is doing it, maybe we should consider doing it.' That may be an effort to help get more people vaccinated which is our ultimate goal," he says.

Anyone who works or volunteers at Windsor Regional Hospital has until Sept. 7 to disclose their vaccination status.

Staff who are not vaccinated or refuse to disclose their status will face mandatory COVID-19 testing twice a week and must share the results with the hospital.

Those who fail to follow the new mandate could lose hospital privileges or even their jobs.