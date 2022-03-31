City of Windsor considers new flood prevention program for homeowners

The City of Windsor is looking to bolster work being done by its existing Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program by bringing in outside contractors for a new, more extensive program.

City Hall is partnering with AET Group Inc. to bring their successful Home Flood Protection Program to locals.

It’s a pilot project that will see affordable, refundable deposits from residents go towards full consultations outlining what homeowners need to do to avoid future flood damage.

Director of Operations at AET Group, Larry Freiburger, says the primary goal of the program is prevention.

“What we do is we educate them on their flood resilience, and the flood possibilities of their home. We work on the premise that what we want to do is we want to keep the water away from the home, we want to keep it out of the home, and if it gets in, to get it out quickly.”

He also says the average homeowner knows less than they should about flood prevention.

“It’s surprising what we tend to find out in the surveys for homeowners, as to the lack of knowledge of what equipment they have, or how the equipment works.”

According to him, costs to act on recommendations made by flood consultants are generally in a reasonable price range.

“Most of it is going to be at a maximum, $500 to $1000 dollars. It could be in the purchase of equipment, which they could install, or use a tradesperson." Freiburger said.

Residents will need to provide a $200 deposit for the consultation, and AET Group’s consultants will do the work pinpointing what needs to be done to avoid flood water.

City administrators say the deposit will be reimbursed as long as at least some of the consultation is used to make changes. Consultants will also follow up with clients and assist as much as possible with prevention.

The program’s initial pilot phase will cover 100 homes on a first come, first served basis, and will cost the city $100,000.