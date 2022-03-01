City of Windsor crews tackling pothole issues

Anyone driving around the City of Windsor over the last few weeks has probably noticed it's the time of year where potholes begin popping up all over the place.

Officials say it's been a bad winter for potholes developing, and a lot of it has to do with the weather.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Public Works Maintenance Coordinator Roberta Harrison says a lot of swings in temperatures mixed in with snow fall and the use of salt has led to more cracks and issues with roads.

She says it's far from the worst winter they've seen in terms of impacts on the roads, but it's still up there based on the amount of calls they get.

"We get reports from the snow plow drivers, from the bus drivers, and just from the general public. We're out there everyday and we can see it ourselves. We kind of cringe a little bit here a there, kind of like last week, where we have the perfect melt and boom they were all there."

When snow is on the roads, Harrison says locating any missing chunks of asphalt can be difficult.

During this time of year, she says they fill the potholes with a product called cold mix.

"It's designed to work in cold weather like this. This time of year is pretty wet and crummy, roads aren't dry so it's not the best time to patch them but this product is able to be put in the hole with the water displacing the water out of the hole. And then is able to sit in the hole by itself without the product coming out, although sometimes it does," she said.

Harrison says when they get to reconstruct roads in the summer, there's always a few that her pothole team is very happen to get done so they don't have to deal with anymore.

In particular, she says Lauzon Parkway can be a challenge.

"It's showing its age now, and thankfully last year one section was rebuilt and that's going to continue again this year," she continued. "So that road will slowly over the next couple of years get completely rehabilitated so then we won't have to deal with those potholes anymore."

Harrison says city crews are out 24 hours a day patching potholes, as many residents have been calling the city to report the where the worst damage is.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive