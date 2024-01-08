City of Windsor expecting $2 million surplus from 2023 snow removal budget 

The City of Windsor is expecting a surplus in the 2023 snow removal budget.

This according to Phong Nguy, Manager of Operations for the city.

Nguy says any leftover money will not be carried over into 2024 and will go back into the general fund.

"Yeah we normally don't carry it over, again we just report a budget surplus."

He says approximately $5.6 million per year is budgeted towards snow removal.

"For last year, 2023, roughly, and again not all of the bills have come in yet, but roughly $2 million was left."

Nguy says the surplus was due to the area not receiving as much snow as previous years.

Current forecasts are suggesting Windsor-Essex could receive measurable snow by mid-week.

Nguy says they are prepared and aren't anticipating any challenges this year as snow removal has become routine for them.

"Please be careful. It is winter, so drive accordingly. And with the snowplow, we do throw salt, so give us a little bit of distance and then drive safely."

