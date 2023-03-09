City of Windsor exploring TikTok ban

The City of Windsor is taking steps to see if TikTok should be banned from work issued devices.

Cities and police services across Ontario say they are banning the app from work and government-owned devices as Canadian privacy watchdogs assess the video-sharing app for threats.

The federal government banned the app from government-owned devices earlier this week after the chief information officer said the application has an ``unacceptable'' level of risk to privacy and security.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive, that city administration is looking into it.

"As soon as I saw our federal government take that step, I sent a message over to our city manager Onorio Colucci to sort of track down internally if that's something we should be doing at the city as well," say Dilkens. "Clearly that's a strong sign if your federal government is making that a rule."

The City of Hamilton and London have followed suit in banning the app on city-devices but Hamilton said it has kept its main account that's not active.

Dilkens went on to say that, "We want to make sure on our IT side as well and that there's no exposure so the team is just looking to see how to best implement a process where the app has to be uninstalled or not installed in the first place," he says.

Provincial and federal privacy watchdogs recently announced an investigation into whether the video-sharing platform complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

Niagara police said it asked employees to remove TikTok from all service-issued devices earlier this month while it examines the concerns raised around security but, an official account that is only accessible to its communications unit remains active.