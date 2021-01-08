City of Windsor Extends Emergency Child Care for School-Aged Children

The City of Windsor has extended its emergency childcare for school-aged children in Windsor-Essex.

Manager of Children's Services Dawn Bosco announced provincial funding to assure front-line workers have access to free childcare while schools remain virtual from Jan. 4-8.

The province announced that funding has been extended to Jan. 22 on Friday, as schools will not reopen until at least Jan. 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bosco says the province's eligibility list includes first responders, health-care professionals and several other essential sectors. She tells AM800 News the province is expanding that list, but the city is waiting on confirmation.

If anyone is unsure if they qualify, Bosco encourages them to apply online and the city will assess their eligibility.

All applications must be processed through the city, so residents should not reach out to childcare providers directly.

More information on who qualifies and how to apply can be found on the city's Children's Services website.

Windsor-Essex remains under the grey lockdown level of the Reopening Ontario Act.