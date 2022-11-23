City of Windsor given an A in climate action report

High marks for the City of Windsor when it comes to climate change initiatives.

The City has been recognized by the Carbon Disclosure Project as one of 122 A List cities and counties across the globe that are taking bold leadership on environmental action and transparency.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

To score an A, local governments must disclose publicly on local climate change initiatives through CDP-ICLEI Track and have a community-wide emissions inventory, it must have set a renewable energy target for the future and have published a climate action plan.

It must also complete a climate risk and vulnerability assessment and have a climate adaptation plan to demonstrate how it will tackle climate hazards.

The grade is based on Windsor's 2022 submission which included its climate change action plan.

Karina Richters, Supervisor of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change, says Windsor scored an A on its climate adaptation efforts.

"Our regional comparisons, other Canadian cities, they're averaging about a B and the global average is about a D," she says. "Very similar on the mitigation side, we also scored an A, with out Canadian counterparts averaging B and global cities averaging around a D."

Richters says the Sewer and Coastal Flood Management Plan helped them secure a high score on the adaptation side of things.

"On the mitigation side, we do our inventories, our greenhouse gas inventories. We're also looking at EV charging, energy efficiency in our buildings, we're also investigating energy retrofit programs for residents within the city," she says.

Richters says the public should know the city is building a strong foundation for climate action.

"But the success of the implementation is really going to be within out community, for example, home energy retrofit. We can try and look at programs to support home owners, but if home owners are not interested in participating, that is going to impede our progress in the future," she adds.

Along with the development and implementation of the Sewer and Coastal Flood Management Plan, Richters credits several other efforts for the high mark including the inclusion of parks features to reduce the risk of extreme heat, work to reduce emissions through increasing opportunities for active transportation and investigating solutions for home energy retrofits.

Only 13 Canadian cities, including Windsor, were listed as an A List city.