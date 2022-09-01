City of Windsor hiring hundreds of workers for Election Day

The City of Windsor is putting out a call for people to work during the upcoming municipal election.

Around 900 people are needed to work in a number of capacities at the various returning stations on Election Day, set for Oct. 24.

Terri Knight Lepain, Manager of Records and Elections for the City of Windsor, calls these workers are the face of the election.

"When that voter comes to the poll on election day to cast their ballot and make their choice for mayor, ward councillor or school board trustee, if they choose, it's election worker that's going to check their identification, tell them which way to go in the hallway of the church, issue them their ballot, help them put their ballot through the vote tabulator," she says.

Those applying for a position need to be aware that the hours of work on Election Day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lepain says they need the workers to be available for the entire day.

"It is a long day, I won't sugar coat it. We expect the worker to be at the poll at 8:30 a.m. The poles are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and so sometimes, if the poll is able to close on time, you're out of there at 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. So it is a 12 to 13 hour day for the workers," she says.

Lepain says they are conducting interviews next week.

"If anyone is interested in applying, the application is done entirely online," she says. "If they go to Windsorelections.ca, there is a link to the online application there. It's a quick five or six question application."

Only qualified applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis and they must be over the age of 18.

All interviews will be conducted via Zoom for all applicants. If you do not have access to conduct the interview in this manner but obtain the means to do so, officials do encourage you to re-apply.

Click here to find more information on the process and a link to apply for a position.