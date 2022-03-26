City of Windsor inviting residents to celebrate Earth Hour

Many Windsor residents will once again join millions of people worldwide to celebrate Earth Hour on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Since 2010, the City of Windsor has celebrated Earth Hour by turning off all non-essential lighting at City facilities.

A release from the City states that in previous years Windsor residents have decreased consumption by up to 2.3% during Earth Hour, which represents approximately 6 megawatts or enough power to serve approximately 1,900 homes.

Officials say there are many ways that you can celebrate Earth Hour, whether it's by grabbing your family and friends and take a walk outdoors with flashlights, enjoying a dinner by candle light or just sitting outside on your deck or porch enjoying the stars.

Earth Hour is a global initiative initiated 15 years ago by the World Wildlife Fund, and it takes place on the last Saturday of March - closely coinciding with the equinox to ensure most cities are in darkness as it rolls out around the Earth.

The underlining purpose of "Earth Hour" is to send a powerful national and global message that it is possible to take action on climate change and that individual actions do make a difference.

