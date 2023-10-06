City of Windsor launches online tools for public engagement ahead of the 2024 budget process

The City of Windsor has launched online tools for public engagement ahead of the 2024 budget process.

The City of Windsor is again launching a set of three interactive public engagement tools to help residents better understand how their tax dollars are spent, to identify and prioritize capital investments, and to provide this feedback in advance of next year's budget.

These tools will include a 'Prioritize' section which allows residents to provide input on setting priorities within the upcoming 10-year capital plan.

The 'Tax Receipt Generator' allows residents to input their 2023 municipal property taxes and generate a tax receipt that shows an estimated breakdown of how their tax dollars are currently spent.

And lastly, the 'Budget Balancing Simulation' allows residents to adjust how their tax dollars could be spent by increasing, decreasing, or maintaining spending for various City services such as Police, Fire and Emergency, Infrastructure, Payments to School Boards, among many other categories.

Tony Ardovini, Deputy Treasurer Financial Planning for the City of Windsor, says the 'Prioritize' section is based on the 10-year capital plan.

"That gives you nine different capital budget areas that it lets you prioritize, and you have five votes, and you prioritize your top selections which helps us fine tune and set priorities for our capital budget."

Ardovini says the 'Tax Receipt Generator' is more educational.

"You can put in your property taxes that you paid this year or last year and from there it'll spin out a receipt of what each of the city services cost. It's more of an educational for each, for example Police costs this much of your tax bill, Parks costs this much."

He says the 'Budget Balancing Simulation' is based on what you as a resident want your tax dollars to go towards.

"This is more of an interactive tool which has our current budget based on the different areas, and allows you to shift dollars. So you can move dollars to your priorities and services that you value. And you can reduce the budget to other areas."

Ardovini says the resident feedback is very important when it comes time for council to discuss the budget.

Rollout of these tools comes in preparation for City Council's upcoming ward meetings and to inform the 2024 budget process.

A link to take part in the three online engagement tools can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman