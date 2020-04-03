City of Windsor Launching New Emergency Alert System

The city is launching a mass notification system to deliver emergency messages to people across Windsor.

Residents can sign-up for 'Windsor Alerts' to receive alerts in the event of an emergency.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that they've been working on developing the system since a tornado hit the city in August 2016.

"Certainly as cases ramp up with COVID-19 in our community and flooding starts to take more prominence in our community, we ask all residents to sign-up," he says.

Dilkens points out that the system has a really great feature.

"We can send targeted messages. So if we have to reach folks on the east-end of the city, we can tailor the message just to folks in the east-end, so we can get just neighbourhood messages out," he says.

Residents who wish to sign-up, must provide at least two ways to be contacted includes e-mail, cell phone or home phone.

CLICK HERE to find a link to sign-up for the 'Windsor Alerts' mass notification system.