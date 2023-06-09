City of Windsor looking for feedback on new location for the Lancaster Bomber FM 212

The City of Windsor is looking for community feedback on the future location of the Lancaster Bomber FM 212.

A short survey is available online and includes questions such as preference for future ownership and display, if it should be displayed outdoors or indoors, or if you would be willing to pay to visit it.

The Lancaster Bomber is scheduled to be restored by 2026.

The survey will be open between June 8 and June 29 and a public information centre will be held on Wednesday, June 14 in the lobby of City Hall, located at 350 City Hall Square West, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for city staff to answer any questions, share information boards, and provide paper copies of the survey.

Results from the public engagement will be shared in a future report to City Council.

The City of Windsor and a group of former Royal Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force veterans purchased a Lancaster Bomber FM 212 in 1964 from the Canadian Government.

It was then displayed in Jackson Park for decades as a memorial to the men and women who served the RAF and RCAF.

After forty years of being exposed to outdoor elements, it was removed for restoration in 2005 and in November 2016, the City entered into a Stewardship Agreement with the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association, now referred to as the Canadian Aviation Museum, to carry out the approved restoration plan for the Lancaster Bomber FM 212.